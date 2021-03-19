Insider Selling: Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Insider Sells 37,822 Shares of Stock

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) insider Peter Coleman sold 37,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.18 ($17.99), for a total transaction of A$952,357.96 ($680,255.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$21.72.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Woodside Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.28%.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.