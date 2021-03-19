Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 325,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

