Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $539.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $200.59 and a 1 year high of $608.71. The stock has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.