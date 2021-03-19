Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OILK. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 166.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $53.14 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

