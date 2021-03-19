Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of RIDE opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

