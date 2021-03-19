Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 340,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

