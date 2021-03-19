Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,283,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

