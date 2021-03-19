InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Sells £46,800 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,102 ($66.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,993.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,599.47. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -35.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

