International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $5.97 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.