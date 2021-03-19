Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.70.

ITPOF opened at $23.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

