Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$31.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

