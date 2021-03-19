Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 797,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

INTZ opened at $23.47 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

