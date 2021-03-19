Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $375.90. 12,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.16 and its 200-day moving average is $359.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

