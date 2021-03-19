Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

