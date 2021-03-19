Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 323.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,155,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $699.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $750.56 and a 200-day moving average of $745.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

