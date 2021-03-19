Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $235.40

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.40 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 73596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.49.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

