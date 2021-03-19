Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE):

3/11/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Guidewire Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s fiscal second-quarter performance benefitted from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Further, the company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and collaborations along with strong liquidity position bode well. Nonetheless, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind along with lengthening sales cycles and COVID-19 outbreak-related uncertainty. The company’s shares have underperformed in the past year.”

3/5/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Guidewire Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guidewire is well-poised to benefit from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Furthermore, the company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is also expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well for Guidewire in the long haul. Although, the company’s shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind along with lengthening sales cycles and COVID-19 outbreak-related uncertainty.”

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,765. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.50.

Get Guidewire Software Inc alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.