Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.