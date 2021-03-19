Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,642% compared to the average daily volume of 401 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $12.64 on Friday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

