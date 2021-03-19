ION Reaches 1-Day Volume of $524.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $350,906.95 and $524.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00228977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.98 or 0.03591060 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050953 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,551,773 coins and its circulating supply is 13,651,773 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

