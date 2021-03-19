iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $26.63 on Friday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

