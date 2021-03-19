iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is American International Group Inc.’s Largest Position

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,343. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

