iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,999,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,618,000 after purchasing an additional 272,231 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. 7,916,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

