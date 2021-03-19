iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $26.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

