Italo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 292.1% against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $58,583.66 and $13.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00065766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00674597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.