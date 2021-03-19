Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

ITRM opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

