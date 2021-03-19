IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

