James P. Holden Sells 28,919 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.