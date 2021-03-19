Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.29. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,412. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

