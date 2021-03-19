JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

