Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,584,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.68 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

