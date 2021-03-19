Jefferies Financial Group Increases Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $13.50

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

ATCO opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

