Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $82.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.90.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $66.19 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

