Jefferies Financial Group Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $38.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

