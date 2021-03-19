Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “£187” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £132.88 ($173.61).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £168.30 ($219.89) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and a one year high of £171.30 ($223.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 592.70.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

