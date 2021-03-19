Jennifer Louise Baker Sells 10,861 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 75,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

