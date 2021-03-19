John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.