John M. Wall Sells 30,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

