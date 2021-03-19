Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,606.85

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,606.85 ($34.06) and traded as high as GBX 3,132 ($40.92). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,017 ($39.42), with a volume of 834,802 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,067.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,610.06. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

