JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Position Trimmed by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12,033.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 277,521 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

