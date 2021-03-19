JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €94.41 and its 200-day moving average is €82.89.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.