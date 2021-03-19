JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($78.87).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.84 ($83.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.02 and a 200-day moving average of €61.51. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

