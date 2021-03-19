JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.88 ($109.26).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €91.04 ($107.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €85.66 and its 200 day moving average is €81.21. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

