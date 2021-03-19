JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $176.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

NYSE:NKE opened at $143.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

