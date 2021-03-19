JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $143.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $135.65 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

