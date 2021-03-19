JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.95.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.