JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Gap Up to $612.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($8.00), but opened at GBX 630 ($8.23). JTC shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 49,855 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £747.38 million and a PE ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 637.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.27.

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

