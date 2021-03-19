Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLDO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.