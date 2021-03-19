Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 302,497 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Kaman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 472,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

KAMN stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,801.60 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

