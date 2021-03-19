Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $352.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twilio by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

